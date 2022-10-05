LEGOLAND Florida Delays Pirate River Quest Opening, Launches Hurricane Ian Relief Effort

LEGOLAND Florida is launching a Hurricane Ian recovery effort for those impacted by the storm that recently devastated portions of Florida, including areas in Central Florida, while simultaneously announcing that the storm has also caused the park to delay the opening of their newest attraction, Pirate River Quest.
What’s Happening:
- Now through this Sunday, Oct. 9th, $20 from every LEGOLAND® Theme Park ticket sold on LEGOLANDFlorida.com will be donated to the American Red Cross to help support Hurricane Ian relief efforts up to a maximum of $100,000. This donation will enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
- LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park reopened on Saturday, Oct. 1st following an incredible clean-up effort by the Resort’s dedicated team of employees and partners.
- LEGOLAND Water Park will reopen on Saturday, Oct 8. Two of the Water Park’s slides, the Twin Chasers and Splash Out, will remain temporarily closed.
- LEGOLAND Theme Park’s anticipated, all-new ride, Pirate River Quest will now open in early 2023. The canals of Cypress Gardens, along with the Chain of Lakes and Peace River, have seen record-breaking water levels this year which have impacted the attraction’s intended launch date. This captain-driven boat ride will navigate the natural passageways of Lake Eloise and the historic Cypress Gardens. In this family-friendly boat ride, the quest to uncover the lost treasure of Captain Redbeard unfolds brick by brick with a variety of exciting sequences that tell the tale of a rowdy LEGO pirate crew, a troop of mischievous monkeys and even a fearsome kraken.
- Fans can follow along the story of Pirate River Quest as the park gets ready for its maiden voyage by keeping an eye out for a new opening date announcement on Facebook and Instagram.
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort is thankful for the employees who helped with park clean-up efforts and the heroes across the state who are helping communities rebuild.