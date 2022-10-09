As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 10th-14th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 10th-15th:

Monday, October 10 Dan Harris (World Mental Health Day) Dr. Rachel Beller (Thriving in Pink series) Geena Davis ( Dying of Politeness ) Elisabeth Moss ( The Handmaid’s Tale ) GMA Concert series: Performance by NCT 127

Tuesday, October 11 Tracee Ellis Ross ( The Hair Tales ) John Stamos ( Big Shot ) Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge ( Black Adam ) Erin McDowell ( Savory Baking )

Wednesday, October 12 Families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ( Black Adam ) GMA Concert series: Performance by: Rita Wilson and Smokey Robinson

Thursday, October 13 Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Bookcase Podcast ) Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell ( Black Adam ) Performance by Tauren Wells Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 14 Marlon Wayans ( The Curse of Bridge Hollow ) National Hispanic Heritage Month: Surprise for a Latina community member Performance by Ed Sheeran

Saturday, October 15 Maya Feller (Thriving in Pink series)



