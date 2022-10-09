As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 10th-14th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 10th-15th:
- Monday, October 10
- Dan Harris (World Mental Health Day)
- Dr. Rachel Beller (Thriving in Pink series)
- Geena Davis (Dying of Politeness)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- GMA Concert series: Performance by NCT 127
- Tuesday, October 11
- Tracee Ellis Ross (The Hair Tales)
- John Stamos (Big Shot)
- Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge (Black Adam)
- Erin McDowell (Savory Baking)
- Wednesday, October 12
- Families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam)
- GMA Concert series: Performance by: Rita Wilson and Smokey Robinson
- Thursday, October 13
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Bookcase Podcast)
- Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam)
- Performance by Tauren Wells
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 14
- Marlon Wayans (The Curse of Bridge Hollow)
- National Hispanic Heritage Month: Surprise for a Latina community member
- Performance by Ed Sheeran
- Saturday, October 15
- Maya Feller (Thriving in Pink series)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.