As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 10th-14th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 10th-15th:

  • Monday, October 10
    • Dan Harris (World Mental Health Day)
    • Dr. Rachel Beller (Thriving in Pink series)
    • Geena Davis (Dying of Politeness)
    • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
    • GMA Concert series: Performance by NCT 127
  • Tuesday, October 11
    • Tracee Ellis Ross (The Hair Tales)
    • John Stamos (Big Shot)
    • Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge (Black Adam)
    • Erin McDowell (Savory Baking)
  • Wednesday, October 12
    • Families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
    • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam)
    • GMA Concert series: Performance by: Rita Wilson and Smokey Robinson
  • Thursday, October 13
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Bookcase Podcast)
    • Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam)
    • Performance by Tauren Wells
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 14
    • Marlon Wayans (The Curse of Bridge Hollow)
    • National Hispanic Heritage Month: Surprise for a Latina community member
    • Performance by Ed Sheeran
  • Saturday, October 15
    • Maya Feller (Thriving in Pink series)

