GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 10th-14th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 10th-14th:

Monday, October 10 Rachel Scott interviews Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams GMA3 spotlights Texas grandmother Tamaron Nicklas Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble (Psychologist and founder of the AAKOMA Project) National Hispanic Heritage Month: Surprise for a family-owned restaurant

Tuesday, October 11 Metra Mehran (International Day of the Girl) GMA3 spotlights female welder Saray Hernandez Nick Viall ( Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday ) Aldis Hodge ( Black Adam )

Wednesday, October 12 Temple Grandin ( Visual Thinking ) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ( Black Adam ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 13 GMA3 spotlights attorney Kathleen Martinez Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 14 Dr. Amara Enyia on the Movement for Black Lives GMA3 spotlights Sherly Tavarez for Latina Leaders series Dante Bowe Tralee Hale (Breast cancer survivor) and Jay Abbott (Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.