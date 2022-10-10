Huey, Dewey, Louie and More Featured on the Disney Ducks Collection

How much fun was the D23 Expo? Over the course of 3 days fans were treated to non-stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. Announced prior to Expo, the Disney Ducks collection inspired by the DuckTales and residents for Duckburg has just landed on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This past September Disney fans had a blast at D23 Expo 2022 and one of the most anticipated elements was the new merchandise.

Among those exclusive D23 Expo reveals was the Disney Ducks collection that features some of our favorite fowl including Huey, Dewey, Louie and Darkwing Duck.

The series spans shirts, pants, hats, wallets and more and features a whole flock of the feathered creatures that appeared on DuckTales, Darkwing Duck and TaleSpin and plenty of other Disney cameos over the years.

The first pieces in th e Disney Ducks Collection are available now on shopDisney and prices ranges from $29.99-$50.00

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Huey, Dewey and Louie Baseball Cap for Adults

Huey, Dewey, and Louie Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Huey, Dewey and Louie Zip Wallet

Disney Ducks Hip Pack

Darkwing Duck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Darkwing Duck T-Shirt for Men

Disney Ducks T-Shirt for Women

Disney Ducks Joggers for Adults

Disney Ducks Jogger Pants for Adults

Donald Duck and the Gorilla Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults

