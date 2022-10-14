As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 17th-22nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 17th-22nd:
- Monday, October 17
- Michael Bublé
- Ralph Macchio (Waxing On)
- Rachel Rothman (Good Housekeeping chief technologist and executive technical director)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, October 18
- Ali Smith, Atman Smith and Andres Gonzalez (Let Your Light Shine)
- Performance from the cast of KPOP
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, October 19
- Judge Judy and granddaughter Sarah Rose (Judy Justice)
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane)
- Kevin Smith (Clerks III)
- Performance by Melissa Etheridge
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 20
- Rachel Simmons (Author and career coach)
- Million dollar giveaway
- Jaina Lee Ortiz and Boris Kodjoe (Station 19)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 21
- Deion Sanders – Countdown to Jackson State University’s homecoming
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, October 22
- Sarah Shahi (Black Adam)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.