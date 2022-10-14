As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 17th-22nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 17th-22nd:

Monday, October 17 Michael Bublé Ralph Macchio ( Waxing On ) Rachel Rothman (Good Housekeeping chief technologist and executive technical director) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 18 Ali Smith, Atman Smith and Andres Gonzalez ( Let Your Light Shine ) Performance from the cast of KPOP Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 19 Judge Judy and granddaughter Sarah Rose ( Judy Justice ) Dale Earnhardt Jr. ( Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane ) Kevin Smith ( Clerks III ) Performance by Melissa Etheridge Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 20 Rachel Simmons (Author and career coach) Million dollar giveaway Jaina Lee Ortiz and Boris Kodjoe ( Station 19 ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 21 Deion Sanders – Countdown to Jackson State University’s homecoming Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, October 22 Sarah Shahi ( Black Adam ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.