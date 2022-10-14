“GMA” Guest List: Ralph Macchio, Judge Judy and More to Appear Week of October 17th

by |
Tags: , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 17th-22nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 17th-22nd:

  • Monday, October 17
    • Michael Bublé
    • Ralph Macchio (Waxing On)
    • Rachel Rothman (Good Housekeeping chief technologist and executive technical director)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, October 18
    • Ali Smith, Atman Smith and Andres Gonzalez (Let Your Light Shine)
    • Performance from the cast of KPOP
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, October 19
    • Judge Judy and granddaughter Sarah Rose (Judy Justice)
    • Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane)
    • Kevin Smith (Clerks III)
    • Performance by Melissa Etheridge
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, October 20
    • Rachel Simmons (Author and career coach)
    • Million dollar giveaway
    • Jaina Lee Ortiz and Boris Kodjoe (Station 19)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 21
    • Deion Sanders – Countdown to Jackson State University’s homecoming
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, October 22
    • Sarah Shahi (Black Adam)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.