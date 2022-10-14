GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 17th-21st. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 17th-21st:

Monday, October 17 Rebecca Jarvis (ABC News) and Rachel Scott (ABC News) discuss inflation Joanie Robach (KetoHome creator) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ( Black Adam )

Tuesday, October 18 Pierre Thomas (ABC News chief justice correspondent) Shaun White (Olympic snowboarder and entrepreneur) Grace Van Patten ( Tell Me Lies

Wednesday, October 19 Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan Rebecca Jarvis interviews Julia Boorstin ( When Women Lead ) TJ Holmes interviews Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville ( Reboot Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 20 Karen Travers (ABC News correspondent) Dr. Becky Kennedy ( Good Inside ) SHAPE editorial director and personal trainer Alyssa Sparacino Boris Kodjoe ( Station 19

Friday, October 21 – Special edition of GMA3 from Phoenix, Arizona Rick Klein (ABC News political director) Katie Hobbs (Arizona Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate (D)) Jonathan Karl (ABC News chief Washington correspondent and co-anchor of This Week ) Devin Dwyer (ABC News senior Washington reporter) Whit Johnson (ABC News weekend co-anchor of World News Tonight ) Libby Cathey (ABC News multimedia reporter and Arizona embed)

