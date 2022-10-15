Gatorland Reopened Today After Flooding From Hurricane Ian

Gatorland is finally reopened after the park was forced to shut down for the last two weeks after Hurricane Ian flooded the property.

What's Happening:

Gatorland had to close for two weeks due to Hurricane Ian and flooding on the property.

Since then, the crew has been working to fix all the damage and have everything up and running just in time for the popular Halloween themed Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins event.

The floodwaters had made its way into everything from the exhibits, photo booths and gift shops.

All of the gators and other animals were safe, but the damage forced the park to shut down for a couple weeks while the crew cleaned up.

The park reopened today with a full Halloween theme, everything from pumpkins to a haunted house.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins will run Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month.

