Universal Orlando Debuts New “Checked In” YouTube Series

Universal Orlando has introduced a new online video series, entitled Checked In, as part of their Discover Universal hub. In addition to releasing a trailer for Checked In, the first episode focusing on Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn & Suites has been released.

What’s Happening:

Leyla is your guide for Checked In , as she takes you on a tour of all of Universal Orlando’s immersively-themed hotels. From tropical pools to rooftop bars, she'll show you all around so the next time you check-in, you can check it out!

, Leyla takes you on a tour of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn & Suites. You can watch the first episode of below:

Checked In is the second YouTube series to debut from Universal Orlando, following Ride Guys.