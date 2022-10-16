Universal Orlando Debuts New “Checked In” YouTube Series

Universal Orlando has introduced a new online video series, entitled Checked In, as part of their Discover Universal hub. In addition to releasing a trailer for Checked In, the first episode focusing on Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn & Suites has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Leyla is your guide for Checked In, as she takes you on a tour of all of Universal Orlando’s immersively-themed hotels. From tropical pools to rooftop bars, she'll show you all around so the next time you check-in, you can check it out!
- In the first episode of Checked In, Leyla takes you on a tour of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn & Suites.
- You can watch the first episode of below:
- This series is part of Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new Discover Universal hub – a trip-planning site that highlights the “must-dos,” “must-eats,” “must-knows” and “how tos” for a trip to the award-winning destination via innovative storytelling designed with the guest in mind. Complete with dynamic videos, podcasts, planning guides and more, this exciting new platform will showcase all of Universal’s amazing experiences in a way that connects with today’s traveler and the content they like to consume.
- Checked In is the second YouTube series to debut from Universal Orlando, following Ride Guys.
