“Fringe ArtSpace” Performing Arts Venue Coming Soon to Downtown Orlando

Pillar of Orlando’s arts community and producer of the largest and longest-running Fringe Festival in the U.S. – Orlando Fringe – officially announces their year-round performing arts venue “Fringe ArtSpace” slated to open in Downtown Orlando on January 11, 2023.

Orlando Fringe will operate Fringe ArtSpace as a year-round endeavor, in addition to continuing to run the annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival each May at Loch Haven Park and various venues around Orlando.

The 9,100 square foot Fringe ArtsSpace (located at 54 West Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801) includes two performing theatre spaces: a mainstage with 166 seats and a black box with 40-60 seats.

Programming in Fringe ArtSpace will be a mix of traditionally programmed theatre and concerts as well as a studio series featuring consistent weekly, monthly and pop-up events like workshops, classes, readings, performances and artistic explorations.

The main theatre will showcase full run productions of emerging arts organizations that Fringe will foster and mentor as well as established touring shows and concerts.

Learning experiences for youth and adults will be a priority, and the venue is looking to address affordable rehearsal and performance rental space.

Fringe ArtSpace will house two venues for the Orlando Fringe Festival May 16-29, 2023 and be the home of Winter Mini-Fest January 12-15, 2023.

Fringe is also looking to activate the plaza on Church Street to help integrate arts into Downtown and provide lively entertainment on the street.

Fringe ArtSpace was cultivated after the City of Orlando asked Orlando Fringe to extend their current model by developing artist-focused programming and creating experiences that build upon the amazing arts scene that exists in Central Florida.

With generous support from the Downtown Development Board, Fringe ArtSpace is focused on building a dynamic, inspiring community of artists and arts lovers with the purpose of providing artists a safe environment to create, experiment, collaborate and showcase their creations.

The programming for the space is developed from a series of continuing brainstorming sessions with Central Florida community members and artists.

In addition to the Grand Opening Bash on January 11, 2023, all are invited to Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest with tickets going on sale on November 18, 2022. Both events, in addition to the spring season, are enthusiastically sponsored by Creative Studios by Norwegian Cruiseline Holdings and Florida Theatrical Association.

Leading the team for Fringe ArtSpace is: Orlando Fringe Board President Doug Davis and Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics. Also proudly joining the launch team are Interim General Manager Paul Oppedisano and Talent and Booking Partners Joshian and Kayla Morales of Kelsay + Morales Company.

