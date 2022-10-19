The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has added a new chef demo and dinner event to the roster of activities as part of Taste of Space with the all-new event, Taste of Space: Celebrity Edition.

What’s Happening:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has added a brand-new star-studded chef demo and dinner event to the roster of activities as part of Taste of Space.

From Gateway to Gourmet

Taste of Space: Celebrity Edition will feature celebrity chefs DiSpirito, Goldman and Murphy demonstrating their expert cooking techniques alongside veteran astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman and Sandra Magnus, on the main floor of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, the newest attraction at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

While guests watch the demo, they can mingle among cutting-edge space exploration innovations and see the visionary designs that are paving the way for human deep space travel.

Throughout, guests will be served samples of the delectable dishes, followed by the reveal of an out-of-this-world cake designed by master baker Duff Goldman.

Between bites, astronauts will be available for photo opportunities. Tickets for this event are $175 per person.

Gourmands seeking a bit more flavor can take advantage of a very limited number of tickets available for an exclusive meal that will follow the chef demo.

The two-hour, sit-down, multi-course dinner will feature a menu designed by DiSpirito, Goldman and Murphy and will take place on the second floor of Gateway inside the flight terminal of Spaceport KSC.

Personal visits to each table will be made by the celebrity chefs and astronauts in attendance.

Ending the meal with a treat sweeter than most desserts, guests will have the chance to mingle and take photos with DiSpirito, Goldman and Murphy. Tickets are $499 per person and include both the chef demo and sit-down dinner events.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com

About the Chefs:

Rocco DiSpirito:

Rocco DiSpirito is a James Beard award-winning, pioneering Food Network chef and number one New York Times best-selling author who is known for his unique approach to flavor as well as his dedication to proving that healthy and delicious are not mutually exclusive.

Most recently, DiSpirito appeared as both judge and competitor on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen and his own Restaurant Divided.

Among his many other accomplishments, the Queens, NY native has written 13 books, which have been translated into multiple languages and sold all over the world.

Duff Goldman:

Duff Goldman is a chef and artist known for his dazzling, creative approach to food and his awesome stories describing the simple science of baking.

On the hit Food Network show Ace of Cakes, Duff welcomed viewers into his innovative cake shop Charm City Cakes at which his team of pastry chefs and artists created spectacular custom cakes.

Fans can watch Duff mentor the next generation of bakers on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship.

On his daytime cooking show Ace of Taste, Duff shows off his culinary skills as a classically trained chef with new twists on crowd-pleasing recipes for the whole family. Duff believes we can discover our inner creativity and celebrate with each other through the fun of baking.

Marc Murphy: