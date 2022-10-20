Disney Empowers the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing 2022

The Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing is the largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists in the world. Recently, they had an event in Orlando Florida and the Walt Disney Company shared how incredible this event was.

As an Emerald sponsor, The Walt Disney Company and its nearly 300 representatives showcased the Company’s next-generation technology, immersive experiences, and inclusive culture to the thousands of attendees who stepped into the larger-than-life expo booth or who virtually joined one-on-one sessions with Disney representatives.

Inspirational characters from beloved stories films and series such as Encanto, The Mandalorian, Turning Red, Ms. Marvel, ZOMBIES 3, and more stood nearly 10-feet tall at the Disney booth, while motivational quotes about following your passions, dreams, and ambitions showcased how attendees could also empower the magic.

, and more stood nearly 10-feet tall at the Disney booth, while motivational quotes about following your passions, dreams, and ambitions showcased how attendees could also empower the magic. Once inside the booth, attendees connected with Disney representatives from across Company segments, including Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP); Studio Entertainment; Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED); Studios, General Entertainment; and ESPN

As representatives interacted and networked in person throughout the week, an additional 100 other Disney representatives held one-on-one sessions and group meet and greets with virtual attendees who joined the conference from all over the world, thanks to this year’s hybrid model.

Beyond the Career Expo booth, several technologists represented Disney as speakers, sharing an inside look at the technology behind the magic.

On the second day of the celebration, representatives from across the enterprise shared remarks on the importance of inclusion, community, and representation at the Disney-sponsored LGBTQIA+ reception.

In the evening, The Walt Disney Company invited technologists to an exclusive after-hours event at EPCOT Walt Disney World Remy's Ratatouille Adventure Harmonious fireworks spectacular, all while being able to experience first-hand the technology behind the next-generation wearable MagicBand+.

fireworks spectacular, all while being able to experience first-hand the technology behind the next-generation wearable MagicBand+. Over the course of the three-day event, thousands of attendees opted-in to join The Walt Disney Company’s talent community, where they will be matched to potential career opportunities that further align with their career goals.

