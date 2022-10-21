“Avengers Assemble Alpha #1” Gets an Action-Packed Trailer

Marvel has shared a look at the cover and an action-packed trailer for the upcoming “Avengers Assemble Alpha #1″ from writer Jason Aaron.

The greatest army of heroes ever assembled go to war against the deadliest group of villains who’ve ever lived in an epic story so monumental it can only come from the mind of super hero visionary Jason Aaron.

“Avengers Assemble” will close out Aaron’s nearly five-year run on Avengers with a breathtaking crossover between Aaron’s two current Avengers titles, Avengers and Avengers Forever.

The saga will officially kick off in next month’s “Avengers Assemble Alpha #1″ where Aaron will be joined by superstar artist Bryan Hitch, and fans will witness the start of a conflict beyond all imagination—a grand battle that stretches from the dawn of time when Earth was protected by the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC to the twilight of all reality and everything in between!

At Infinity’s End stands Avengers Tower, and it’s fallen under assault by the ultimate forces of evil including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto. The Avengers fans know and love will unite with heroes from the past, future, and far reaches of the multiverse to defend Avengers Tower and the fate of Marvel history as we know it. Can they work together? And will their power be enough to prevent the end of all that is?

Fans can get their first glimpse at this awe-inspiring showdown as well as some of the characters who will be fighting on the frontlines of it in the new “Avengers Assemble” trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!

Check out the “Avengers Assemble” trailer now and stay tuned for additional “Avengers Assemble” news, including cover reveals of upcoming installments.

