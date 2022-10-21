The Dr. Phillips Center will treat 1,200 students and families to an unforgettable Hamilton experience.

What's Happening:

returns for an encore at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this season, and so does the arts center’s community giveback initiative–on a much larger scale. Corporate sponsors, private donors, City of Orlando and Orange County officials joined forces to raise $236,000 to treat more than 1,200 students, teachers, families, social service groups, first responders and veterans to the multi-award-winning Broadway musical.

Beneficiaries will experience an unforgettable afternoon at the Dr. Phillips Center, starting with free transportation provided by GoPegasus, special brunches provided by Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Hamilton trivia, swag bags and access to an educational platform, eduHAM

trivia, swag bags and access to an educational platform, The community giveback initiative kicks off for the matinee performance on Thursday, October 27th, with 100% participation from all 12 City of Orlando and Orange County commissioners, who selected the 264 beneficiaries for the day.

Different groups will continue to attend various performances through November 20, including students from various Title 1 Orange County schools, young thespians and instructors from select theater programs and families from social services organizations across Central Florida.

Additionally, the arts center is also hosting a series of adult organizations, including a Teachers’ Night courtesy of Chick-fil-A Greater Orlando Area with Orange County Public Schools; a First Responders’ Night sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union and Dr. Phillips Center with guests from Orlando Police Department, Orlando Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue and Orange County Sheriff’s Office; a Veterans’ Night sponsored by VyStar Credit Union with guests from Camaraderie Foundation; and lastly, guests from The Lighthouse Foundation courtesy of the Dr. Phillips Center.

This season is the fifth time the Dr. Phillips Center activates its community giveback initiative for Broadway in the past five seasons.

(22/23), (21/22), (18/19), (17/18). Dr. Phillips Center has contributed nearly $15.2 million to the community since 2014 through various education, community outreach and social engagements, including the giveback initiative.

For information on other giveback initiatives at the Dr. Phillips Center, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org/explore/giving-back

