Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 24th-28th:

Monday, October 24 Josh Gad ( Avenue 5 ) Pamela Adlon ( Slumberkins ) Stand-Up Guest Ariel Elias

Tuesday, October 25 Charlize Theron ( The School for Good and Evil ) Lewis Hamilton Musical Guest Armani White

Wednesday, October 26 Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Musical Guests Duran Duran

Thursday, October 27 Quentin Tarantino ( Cinema Speculation ) Tenoch Huerta ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Edgar Winter (sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones)

Friday, October 28 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.