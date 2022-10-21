“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Ariel Elias, Cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and More to Appear Week of October 24th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 24th-28th:

  • Monday, October 24
    • Josh Gad (Avenue 5)
    • Pamela Adlon (Slumberkins)
    • Stand-Up Guest Ariel Elias
  • Tuesday, October 25
    • Charlize Theron (The School for Good and Evil)
    • Lewis Hamilton
    • Musical Guest Armani White
  • Wednesday, October 26
  • Thursday, October 27
    • Quentin Tarantino (Cinema Speculation)
    • Tenoch Huerta (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
    • Edgar Winter (sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones)
  • Friday, October 28
    • TBA

