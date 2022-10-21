This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 24th-28th:
- Monday, October 24
- Josh Gad (Avenue 5)
- Pamela Adlon (Slumberkins)
- Stand-Up Guest Ariel Elias
- Tuesday, October 25
- Charlize Theron (The School for Good and Evil)
- Lewis Hamilton
- Musical Guest Armani White
- Wednesday, October 26
- Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Musical Guests Duran Duran
- Thursday, October 27
- Quentin Tarantino (Cinema Speculation)
- Tenoch Huerta (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Edgar Winter (sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones)
- Friday, October 28
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.