New Variant Covers Released from Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023

The next generation of elite artists has arrived. Marvel has shared a look at some new variant covers from the latest class of Stormbreakers artists.
- Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold and bringing life to every panel.
- To celebrate the start of a new Stormbreakers era, all eight artists have drawn spectacular new variant covers that will debut in January.
- The first of many Stormbreakers Variant Covers to come, these covers feature some of the most iconic Marvel heroes depicted in the distinctive art styles of this new lineup of industry superstars.
- Check out the new covers from the talented group of artists:
Elena Casagrande
Nic Klein
Jan Bazaldua
Chris Allen
Martin Coccolo
Lucas Werneck
Federico Vicentini
C.F. Villa.
About Marvel’s Stormbreakers:
- Marvel’s Stormbreakers embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today!
- As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.