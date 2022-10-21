New Variant Covers Released from Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023

The next generation of elite artists has arrived. Marvel has shared a look at some new variant covers from the latest class of Stormbreakers artists.

Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold and bringing life to every panel.

To celebrate the start of a new Stormbreakers era, all eight artists have drawn spectacular new variant covers that will debut in January.

The first of many Stormbreakers Variant Covers to come, these covers feature some of the most iconic Marvel heroes depicted in the distinctive art styles of this new lineup of industry superstars.

Check out the new covers from the talented group of artists:

Elena Casagrande

Nic Klein

Jan Bazaldua

Chris Allen

Martin Coccolo

Lucas Werneck

Federico Vicentini

C.F. Villa.

About Marvel’s Stormbreakers: