- Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, will participate in a question-and-answer session with Matt Murray, Editor in Chief of The Wall Street Journal, at the WSJ Tech Live 2022 conference on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at approximately 2:25 p.m. ET / 11:25 a.m. PT.
- They will discuss the company's investments in streaming, plans for the metaverse, corporate leadership and growing innovation at Disney's theme parks.
- You can find this session by clicking here.