FX Networks has released the official trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble on their YouTube page. This will be streamed exclusively on Hulu on November 17th.
What's Happening:
- The official trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble has now been released.
- This series will be available exclusively on Hulu November 17th.
- You can see the trailer below.
About Fleishman Is in Trouble:
- This stars Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, and Adam Brody and is based on the New York Times bestseller.
- It’s the story of recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth.
- But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.