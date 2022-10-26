“20/20” Explores Friendship Turned Fatal in a Shocking Murder of a Well-Known Arkansas Politician and Businesswoman

This week’s edition of ABC’s 20/20 will explore a friendship turned fatal in a shocking murder of a well-known Arkansas politician and businesswoman.

When authorities found well-known former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith murdered outside her home, rumors began to fly. Could it have been her ex-husband, a former judge, after the pair went through a contentious divorce with millions of dollars on the line? Had Collins-Smith made a fatal enemy along her meteoric rise in state politics? Or was it someone in her inner circle?

, ABC News senior national affairs correspondent and contributing anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the murder, unpacking how friends and family initially wrongly suspected ex-husband Philip Smith of murdering Collins-Smith after their divorce. The program highlights the shock to the local community when police arrested Becky O’Donnell, Collins-Smith’s best friend and business manager, as she was on her way to the memorial service and explains how footage from security cameras installed by Collins-Smith ultimately led to O’Donnell’s conviction. The two-hour episode features exclusive interviews with jailhouse informants who were pivotal in helping authorities prosecute the case, as well as interviews with Butch Smith and Tate Williams, the victim’s two children; Tim Loggains, O’Donnell’s ex-fiancé and a close friend of Collins-Smith; Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, who led the investigation; detectives on the case; and key state senators.

20/20 airs Friday, October 28th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu