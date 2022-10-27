Couple Has an Out of This World Wedding at EPCOT in Front of Spaceship Earth

A very special couple said “I Do” in front of Spaceship Earth, and Good Morning America aired it live.
What’s Happening:
- Brooke Weber and Jared Merenuk were engaged at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and then had their special day in front of Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.
- Weber's dress was part of the Snow White dress from Disney's 2022 Snow White Bridal Gowns Platinum Collection.
- Weber and Merenuk met while being lap partners in their circuit lab at Georgia Tech, where they both studied Aerospace Engineering.
- They’ve been together for three years and moved to Florida for their jobs. Both work at Boeing on the Space Launch System rocket, for the Artemis mission.
What They’re Saying:
- "Jared decided the perfect place to propose would be the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center, since our love of space brought us together, and — as he said when he asked — because 'he loves me to the moon and back' …like the Artemis missions," Weber told "Good Morning America."
- "It was a very special lunch-turned-proposal," she added.
- Speaking about their wedding theme, Weber said that space was absolutely something she wanted to be factored into their big day. "We wanted spaceship-shaped cups and spaceship decor," she said.
- Merenuk also said, "We can have interesting conversations about space and space travel — so I think it's kind of cool. We nerd out together."
- "I grew up going to Disney, and my grandma is in Tampa so we would come to Disney in the winter every year," Weber said. "He also went sometimes as a kid."
- "Since we moved here, we've tried to go [to Disney World] more often," Weber said. "Our cats are even named Mickey and Minnie."
- "I fell in love. Pretty much the moment I saw her. We're just made for each other," said Merenuk. Weber also chimed in, sharing similar sentiments saying, "He really just has the best heart of any man I've ever met, and couldn't help but fall in love with him. The moment I met him, honestly."