Couple Has an Out of This World Wedding at EPCOT in Front of Spaceship Earth

A very special couple said “I Do” in front of Spaceship Earth, and Good Morning America aired it live.

What’s Happening:

Brooke Weber and Jared Merenuk were engaged at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and then had their special day in front of Spaceship Earth at EPCOT

Weber's dress was part of the Snow White dress from Disney's 2022 Snow White Bridal Gowns Platinum Collection.

Weber and Merenuk met while being lap partners in their circuit lab at Georgia Tech, where they both studied Aerospace Engineering.

They’ve been together for three years and moved to Florida for their jobs. Both work at Boeing on the Space Launch System rocket, for the Artemis mission.

