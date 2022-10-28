The Hotels of Flamingo Crossings Town Center at Walt Disney World Announce Holiday Season Plans

The hotels of Walt Disney World’s Flamingo Crossings Town Center are transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season, adding magical moments for overnight guests to enjoy from November 11th through January 2nd, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- The inaugural holiday festivities are being created exclusively for guests of the following hotels, all located just five minutes away from the western entrance of Walt Disney World:
- Each of the four Walt Disney World Gateway Hotels is being professionally decorated inside and out with its own festive holiday theme to complement existing color schemes and decor. Lobbies and common spaces will be aglow with shimmering Christmas trees, twinkling lights, winding strands of garlands and other spirited ornaments, with the unmistakable scent of the holiday season in the air. Perfect for family pictures and greeting cards, each resort will also feature holiday-themed photo walls.
- Guests are invited to stroll all four properties to enjoy the dazzling displays and can also register to join in a series of family-friendly events throughout the season. Weekly activities include building gingerbread houses, decorating keepsake ornaments, and creating custom holiday stockings. Each decorating activity is just $20 per participant and includes a workshop full of paint, glitter, stickers and other supplies to create a one-of-a-kind keepsake, plus holiday treats for hungry elves (advanced registration required).
- There will also be several opportunities to cozy up for story time with Santa & Mrs. Claus, which is free of charge but includes the option to pay for a professional photo. Guests can check the schedule and register for activities online at Linktr.ee/HolidayAtFC.
- There will also be a special Happy Holiday Hour each afternoon (5:00-6:00 p.m.), with guests gathering in the lobby to enjoy fresh-baked cookies, hot chocolate for kids, and champagne for adults.
- Young guests will be encouraged to join in a fun Holiday Scavenger Hunt, visiting each of the four resort properties for festive photo ops and even leave a letter for Santa.
What They’re Saying:
- Michael MacCallum, Regional Director for Yedla Management Company, which operates the hotels, said: “We wanted to create a magical experience this holiday season by welcoming our guests with a dazzling display of lights, decorations, holiday treats, and special family experiences across the resort. We’re going all out to ensure a truly memorable stay for our guests this holiday season and hope it will be the start of a new family tradition that lasts for years to come.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning