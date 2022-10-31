Initial Cast Revealed For Musical Adaptation of “Hercules” At Paper Mill Playhouse

The upcoming musical adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Hercules, has just revealed its initial cast, and features some recognizable favorites from other stage hits.
What’s Happening:
- The initial cast of the upcoming production of Disney’s Hercules at the Paper Mill Playhouse has been annouced.
- The musical adaptation of the animated story of the same name will run February 16th – March 19th, 2023.
- Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, A Bronx Tale The Musical) will star as the titular Hercules, while Tony winner Shuler Hensley (The Music Man, Oklahoma!) will play Hades, the villain of the story.
- Aladdin’s James Monroe Iglehart and Isabelle McCalla will join the cast as Phil and Megara, respectively.
- Additional casting is promised to be announced at a later time.
- Hercules held its 2019 world premiere via The Public Theater's free Shakespeare in the Park, helmed by Obie winner Lear deBessonet, who returns to direct the Paper Mill staging. Opening night is March 1st.
- The musical features music by EGOT winner Alan Menken with lyrics by Tony winner David Zippel, and a book by Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, based on the Disney film directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. The score features recognizable hits from the film, including “Go the Distance,” as well as “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” along with new songs written for the stage.