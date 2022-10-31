Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Announce Renewal of ABC Affiliation Agreements Into 2026

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution has renewed their deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. extending ABC affiliations through 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution today announced a multi-year deal that renews ABC affiliations across all Sinclair stations into 2026.
- Additionally, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution also agreed to renew affiliations with three ABC affiliated stations to which Sinclair provides sales and other services under joint sales agreements: WHAM in Rochester, NY and WGTU and WGTQ in Traverse City, MI.
What They’re Saying:
- Will Bell, SVP, Head of Distribution and Network Relations for Sinclair, said: “We are pleased to reach a long-term renewal of our agreements with Disney for ABC, a valued partner and provider of some of broadcast television’s most popular entertainment, news and sports programming. The renewals reflect the evolving media landscape and the continued value of the symbiotic relationship between ABC’s programming and the local news and syndicated content we provide.”
- John Rouse, EVP, Affiliate Relations, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said: “We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Sinclair team to serve our mutual viewers via the ABC brand affiliation and its unrivaled network programming while driving strong results across these 30 important local markets well into the future.”