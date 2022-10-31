Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Announce Renewal of ABC Affiliation Agreements Into 2026

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution has renewed their deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. extending ABC affiliations through 2026.

What’s Happening:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution today announced a multi-year deal that renews ABC affiliations across all Sinclair stations into 2026.

Additionally, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution also agreed to renew affiliations with three ABC affiliated stations to which Sinclair provides sales and other services under joint sales agreements: WHAM in Rochester, NY and WGTU and WGTQ in Traverse City, MI.

What They’re Saying: