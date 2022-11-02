Adidas Reveals Jerseys to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “The Mighty Ducks”

The Mighty Ducks turned 30 in October, and to celebrate this Disney classic, Adidas unveiled two new limited-edition jerseys from the original movie.

What's Happening:

Adidas unveiled two new limited edition jerseys, the Disney collab "30 years in the making," to celebrate The Mighty Ducks turning 30.

turning 30. You can see green and yellow representing the Mighty Ducks and the black and blue of the rival Hawks.

EA Sports had also announced that The Mighty Ducks would be available for a limited time on NHL 23.

Quack! Quack! Quack!



Prepare to take sides 🔜 as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Mighty Ducks.#adidasHockey x @Disney #TheMightyDucks pic.twitter.com/BhDaY7lDIL — adidas Hockey (@adidashockey) November 1, 2022

About The Mighty Ducks: