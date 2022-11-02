Adidas Reveals Jerseys to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “The Mighty Ducks”

The Mighty Ducks turned 30 in October, and to celebrate this Disney classic, Adidas unveiled two new limited-edition jerseys from the original movie.
What's Happening:
- Adidas unveiled two new limited edition jerseys, the Disney collab "30 years in the making," to celebrate The Mighty Ducks turning 30.
- You can see green and yellow representing the Mighty Ducks and the black and blue of the rival Hawks.
- EA Sports had also announced that The Mighty Ducks would be available for a limited time on NHL 23.
About The Mighty Ducks:
- After reckless young lawyer Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) gets arrested for drunk driving, he must coach a kids hockey team for his community service.
- Gordon has experience on the ice, but isn't eager to return to hockey, a point hit home by his tense dealings with his own former coach, Jack Reilly (Lane Smith).
- The reluctant Gordon eventually grows to appreciate his team, which includes promising young Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson), and leads them to take on Reilly's tough players.