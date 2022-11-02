“Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” Directed by Jeff Malmberg Happening November 6th at the Vogue Theatre

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse will be happening Sunday, November 6th, at 10:30 a.m. PT at Vogue Theatre with director Jeff Malmberg.

Walt Disney famously stated that “it all started with a mouse.”

Director Jeff Malmberg has put together a loving tribute to one the most recognizable icons of all time.

Malmberg presents Mickey’s legacy as being rooted at the forefront of art and culture throughout his life.

In Steamboat Willie , Mickey stars in the first animated film with synchronized sound.

, Mickey stars in the first animated film with synchronized sound. As the decades pass, he constantly evolves, often reflecting advances in technology and dramatic changes in society.

His influence can be seen in everything from overseas wars to counter-culture movements.

You’ll hear from the talented artists who have brought Mickey to life and also see a brand-new Walt Disney Animation Studios hand-drawn animated short, Mickey in a Minute.

Come enjoy with the whole family. Recommended for ages eight and up.

Special pricing for children (14 and under) applies.

