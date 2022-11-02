“Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” Directed by Jeff Malmberg Happening November 6th at the Vogue Theatre

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse will be happening Sunday, November 6th, at 10:30 a.m. PT at Vogue Theatre with director Jeff Malmberg.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney famously stated that “it all started with a mouse.”
- Director Jeff Malmberg has put together a loving tribute to one the most recognizable icons of all time.
- Malmberg presents Mickey’s legacy as being rooted at the forefront of art and culture throughout his life.
- In Steamboat Willie, Mickey stars in the first animated film with synchronized sound.
- As the decades pass, he constantly evolves, often reflecting advances in technology and dramatic changes in society.
- His influence can be seen in everything from overseas wars to counter-culture movements.
- You’ll hear from the talented artists who have brought Mickey to life and also see a brand-new Walt Disney Animation Studios hand-drawn animated short, Mickey in a Minute.
- Come enjoy with the whole family. Recommended for ages eight and up.
- Special pricing for children (14 and under) applies.
- Click here for tickets.
About Jeff Malmberg:
- Jeff Malmberg is a documentary filmmaker whose debut film, Marwencol (Festival 2010), won more than two dozen awards.
- It was recently selected for the Criterion Channel and named a Cinema Eye Decade film, as one of the 20 best documentary films in the last ten years.
- He received a Guggenheim Fellowship for his second film, Spettacolo (2017), a Critics’ Choice nominee for Best Documentary.
- Malmberg edited Morgan Neville‘s documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Festival 2018).
- Most recently, he was nominated for a Grammy for co-directing and editing Shangri-La (2019), a four-part series for Showtime about Rick Rubin and the creative process.