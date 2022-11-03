Celebrate the Holiday Season at Legoland California Resort

Legoland California Resort is kicking off the holiday festivities on November 19th with festive décor, including a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree, new entertainment, holiday-themed food and beverage, and exclusive seasonal attractions.

What's Happening:

Merry Brick-mas! Legoland California Resort is bringing Lego cheer to sunny Carlsbad, CA this holiday season.

From November 19, 2022 – January 8, 2023, the Resort will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with elaborate décor, twinkling lights, garland, presents, Christmas trees, and even falling snow all included with general Park admission and select annual passes.

During Holidays at Legoland California, stop by four festive zones – Peppermint Plaza, Santa's Tinseltown, Wizard's Winter Hill, and Sweet Sugar Square – each featuring seasonal entertainment, attractions, and excitement, including:

Peppermint Plaza: Meet and greet with a Lego Toy Soldier, sing along with The Mint Marching Band, and get some holiday shopping in at The Big Shop.

Santa’s Tinseltown (in Funtown): Head to Funtown and enjoy the 30-foot, fully decorated Lego Christmas tree featuring more than 400 ornaments, or play in the falling snow (yes, in Southern California!) at the Holiday Light Show. Visit the Legoland Factory, where families can see Santa's elves busy making toys and wrapping presents ahead of the big day.

Wizard’s Winter Hill: Sample seasonal treats like exclusive peppermint and bubblegum ice cream, seasonal rice pudding and crepes, and a special Yeti milkshake topped with holiday donuts.

Sugar Square: Meet and greet with characters like Lego Gingerbread Man or indulge in desserts from the Sweet Treats cart.

For a fun photo opp, hop on a sleigh with a life-size Lego Santa, pulled by his trusted LEGO reindeer, or dress the part and participate in Benny’s Ugly Sweater Party, a fun and festive sing-along show.

New Years:

After the Christmastime celebrations, ring in the New Year on December 31 with dazzling fireworks, delicious treats, festive entertainment, and more at this year’s Kids’ New Year’s Eve.

Countdown to Legoland California’s version of midnight (which is at 7 p.m.) with Captain Cranky and his pirate crew, enjoy live singers, glittering costumes, and a confetti surprise at the Funtown Stage.

Taste all-new treats like Firework churros (with Pop Rocks), and sing and dance at the Block Party.

View fireworks from several areas in the Park with special 3D glasses that turn the bursts into Lego bricks, or embark on a scavenger hunt through Miniland to help the Minilanders find their New Year’s Eve party hats.

Resorts:

After a day of family cheer, cozy up at Legoland Hotel or Legoland Castle Hotel (both only steps away from the theme park). Both Hotels feature themed guest rooms and a separate sleeping area just for kids, along with an in-room treasure hunt with prizes, a heated, resort-style pool, and complimentary breakfast daily.

Tickets: