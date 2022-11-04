Funko Introduces New “Avatar” Pop! Figures Ahead of “Avatar: The Way of Water” Premiere

At long last, James Cameron is taking audiences back to the world of Pandora as the highly anticipated Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters this December. While we still have over a month to go until the debut, Funko is getting fans excited with Avatar Pop! figures that are available at Entertainment Earth.

Are you ready to experience another thrilling journey on Pandora with Jake Sully, Neytiri and the rest of Na’vi? We certainly are!

Since much of the movie is still under wraps the Funko is highlighting some classic characters with new Pop! figures inspired by both films.

The fan favorite line of collectibles now include two versions of Jake Sully and Neytiri along with Miles Quaritch.

The assortment of Avatar Funko Pop! is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Funko Pop! is Prices range from $11.99-$29.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Avatar Miles Quaritch Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Avatar Neytiri Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Avatar Jake Sully Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Avatar Battle Neytiri Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Avatar Toruk Makto (Jake Sully) Super Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Ride – $29.99

