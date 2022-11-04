Funko Introduces New “Avatar” Pop! Figures Ahead of “Avatar: The Way of Water” Premiere

At long last, James Cameron is taking audiences back to the world of Pandora as the highly anticipated Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters this December. While we still have over a month to go until the debut, Funko is getting fans excited with Avatar Pop! figures that are available at Entertainment Earth.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Are you ready to experience another thrilling journey on Pandora with Jake Sully, Neytiri and the rest of Na’vi? We certainly are!
- Since much of the movie is still under wraps the Funko is highlighting some classic characters with new Pop! figures inspired by both films.
- The fan favorite line of collectibles now include two versions of Jake Sully and Neytiri along with Miles Quaritch.
- The assortment of Avatar Funko Pop! is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and are expected to ship between January and April 2023
- Prices range from $11.99-$29.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link that can save you 10% off in-stock items plus Free Shipping on orders of $39+! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout.
Avatar Miles Quaritch Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Avatar Neytiri Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Avatar Jake Sully Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Avatar Battle Neytiri Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Avatar Toruk Makto (Jake Sully) Super Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Ride – $29.99
More Avatar at Entertainment Earth:
- If you love the Funko Pop! collectibles, check out the new action figures and sets from McFarlane Toys. Not only can you add Jake, Neytiri, and Tonowari to your display case, but there are Banshees, creatures and machines that are likely to play a big role in the future!
Avatar: The Way Of Water:
- “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”