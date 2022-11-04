FX Orders Pilot for Potential Series Adaptation of “The Answers” by Catherine Lacey

FX has reportedly ordered a pilot for a pending series based on Catherine Lacey’s novel The Answers.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that FX has ordered a pilot for a potential series adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel The Answers.
- The story is set in a future where a young woman joins an experiment that promises to help her find love, but instead, she finds herself bunking with other women who all discover they’re dating the same guy.
- Kit Steinkellner has been tapped to write the pilot script, whose previous credits include the Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss.
- Steinkellner will also serve as an executive producer alongside Danny Strong (Dopesick) and Darren Aronofsky(Kindred, One Strange Rock), Mandy Safavi, Ari Handel, and Elizabeth Gesas.
- Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child, Landline) is attached to direct the pilot.
- The pilot and potential series is a collaboration between 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, and Protozoa Pictures.
- There are no casting details at this time.
