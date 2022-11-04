FX Orders Pilot for Potential Series Adaptation of “The Answers” by Catherine Lacey

FX has reportedly ordered a pilot for a pending series based on Catherine Lacey’s novel The Answers.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that FX has ordered a pilot for a potential series adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel The Answers .

has revealed that FX has ordered a pilot for a potential series adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel . The story is set in a future where a young woman joins an experiment that promises to help her find love, but instead, she finds herself bunking with other women who all discover they’re dating the same guy.

Kit Steinkellner has been tapped to write the pilot script, whose previous credits include the Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss.

Steinkellner will also serve as an executive producer alongside Danny Strong ( Dopesick ) and Darren Aronofsky( Kindred , One Strange Rock ), Mandy Safavi, Ari Handel, and Elizabeth Gesas.

) and Darren Aronofsky( ), Mandy Safavi, Ari Handel, and Elizabeth Gesas. Gillian Robespierre ( Obvious Child, Landline ) is attached to direct the pilot.

) is attached to direct the pilot. The pilot and potential series is a collaboration between 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, and Protozoa Pictures.

There are no casting details at this time.

