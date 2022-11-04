The Santa Workshop Experience Returns to ICON Park

The jingle bells are ringing at ICON Park, as Santa is officially back in town! Now through December 24th, guests can enjoy The Santa Workshop Experience at the Orlando entertainment destination.

What’s Happening:

Once again, ICON Park will be transformed into the magical winter wonderland that has delighted thousands of children over the past few years. This Santa experience is second only to a visit to the North Pole. Families can partake in the annual tradition of taking holiday pictures together and the kiddos can meet Old St. Nick.

Each child that participates in The Santa Workshop Experience will receive a free ride on the new Carousel on The Promenade. They’ll also be provided a complimentary ride on The Wheel in a holiday-decorated capsule and access to the VIP no-wait line. Guests accompanying the child can get 50 percent off their ticket tickets to The Wheel.

Keep the holiday magic going by connecting your phone to your capsule’s Bluetooth system and playing your family’s favorite Christmas carol playlist.