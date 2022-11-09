Videos: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and Other Very Merry Fun

Last night marked the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the season at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and nothing truly kicks off the season like a performance of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade!

What’s Happening:

The parade, part of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party for over a decade now, allows guests to delight in an entertaining display chock-full of good cheer.

The iconic Main Street USA comes alive with yuletide spirit on these special nights, and viewers have the opportunity to snap memorable photos of dancing gingerbread men, marching toy soldiers and beloved Disney Characters as they float by, waving hello. There’s even a special appearance by Santa Claus–riding in to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade is presented as part of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, offered this year on select nights starting November 8th and running through December 22, 2022.

Along with the parade, guests can also enjoy two other Christmas offerings during the park’s festivities, including holiday joke-filled performances at Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, and a rockin’ experience on Space Mountain

You can also take in a performance of the fireworks spectacular presented during the evening, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks in our video below.

