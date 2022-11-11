Black Friday Deals On Toys, Pajamas and Holiday Goodies at shopDisney

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and shopDisney is already rolling out their Black Friday deals. Popular kids toys, family jammies (that’s pajamas) and cuddly plush are all on sale making this the perfect opportunity to shop your holiday gift list.

What’s Happening:

$10 Off Big Box Toys

Frozen 2 Classic Doll Gift Set

Tiana Cooking Play Set – The Princess and the Frog

Arendelle Castle Playset – Frozen 2

Mack Hauler Playset – Cars

$20 and Up Kids Sleepwear

Stitch Pajamas and Pillow Set for Kids

Ms. Marvel Costume Sleep Set for Girls

Encanto Nightshirt for Girls

Donald Duck PJ PALS for Kids

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Holiday Shop

Mickey Mouse Holiday Treats Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults

Mickey Mouse Homestead Christmas Stocking

Mickey Mouse Christmas Baking Dish

$22 & Up Talking Action Figures

Darth Vader Talking Action Figure – Star Wars

The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Black Panther Talking Action Figure

Thor Talking Action Figure

$15 Classic Dolls

Sisu Classic Doll – Raya and the Last Dragon – 11 1/2''

Esmeralda Classic Doll – The Hunchback of Notre Dame – 11 1/2''

Mulan Classic Doll – 11 1/2''

Moana Classic Doll – 10 1/2''

Barely Necessities Picks

Monsters, Inc. Holiday Wreath

Mickey Mouse and Friends 2022 Holiday Train Set by Lionel

Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband for Adults

Star Wars Backpack

Orange Bird Sleep Set for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

