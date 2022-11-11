Black Friday Deals On Toys, Pajamas and Holiday Goodies at shopDisney

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and shopDisney is already rolling out their Black Friday deals. Popular kids toys, family jammies (that’s pajamas) and cuddly plush are all on sale making this the perfect opportunity to shop your holiday gift list.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Who says you have to wait until Black Friday to score incredible deals? shopDisney is getting a jump start on the seasonal sales with discounts on toys, clothing, and collectibles for every Disney fan on your shopping list.
- This year's offerings span a wide variety of dolls, playset, pajamas, shirts and more. Special savings include:
- But wait, it gets better. Today only (Friday, November 11th) shopDisney is also treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide! Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make standard shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you. Just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Treat yourself (or a friend) to some of the best Disney merchandise out there! Whether you’re looking for collectibles, clothing or toys you can find it all here.
$10 Off Big Box Toys
Frozen 2 Classic Doll Gift Set
Tiana Cooking Play Set – The Princess and the Frog
Arendelle Castle Playset – Frozen 2
$20 and Up Kids Sleepwear
Stitch Pajamas and Pillow Set for Kids
Ms. Marvel Costume Sleep Set for Girls
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Holiday Shop
Mickey Mouse Holiday Treats Loungefly Mini Backpack
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults
Mickey Mouse Homestead Christmas Stocking
Mickey Mouse Christmas Baking Dish
$22 & Up Talking Action Figures
Darth Vader Talking Action Figure – Star Wars
The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Black Panther Talking Action Figure
$15 Classic Dolls
Sisu Classic Doll – Raya and the Last Dragon – 11 1/2''
Esmeralda Classic Doll – The Hunchback of Notre Dame – 11 1/2''
Barely Necessities Picks
If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.
Mickey Mouse and Friends 2022 Holiday Train Set by Lionel
Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband for Adults
Orange Bird Sleep Set for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!