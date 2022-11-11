shopDisney Kicks Off Black Friday Savings with Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select Holiday Gifts

As if we need an excuse to visit shopDisney, the online retailer is offering guests early Black Friday Deals including Buy One, Get One 50% Off select holiday cheer!

It’s time to fill those digital shopping carts, because the Black Friday deals

Now through Sunday, November 13th guests can put the finishing touches on their shopping lists with Disney’s Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal that features a variety of holiday must-haves for the whole family.

Included in the limited time sale are: Christmas Dooney & Bourke Minnie Mouse kate spade Hanukkah Favorites Pixar Holiday Fun Holiday Apparel for the Family Festive Decorations Sketchbook Ornaments And More!

Once you’ve filled your cart enter the code “ JOY” at checkout and watch that overall shopping total fall! The 50% off savings will apply to items of equal or lesser value.

But wait, it gets better. Today only (Friday, November 11th) shopDisney is also treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide FREESHIP" at checkout to make standard shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you. Just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Designer Bags

Yes, do it! Now’s your chance to save big on Disney style essentials from designer brands Dooney & Bourke and kate spade new york. On our list: The Minnie Mouse Tote and Christmas wallet.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Minnie Mouse Tote by kate spade new york

Hanukkah and

It’s been forever but 2022 welcomes several new Hanukkah items featuring Mickey Mouse! Deep blues, warm golds and menorahs decorate the assortment you’ll be happy to display as you entertain this season. On our list: Reversible Table Runner and Wine Glass Set

Mickey Mouse Reversible Hanukkah Table Runner

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Wine Glass Set

Pixar Holiday Fun

Four fan favorite Pixar movies (Toy Story, Monsters Inc., WALL•E, and Up) are bringing “Toy to the World” and we love it! Characters have been reimagined as nutcrackers and they bring their own brand of cheer to home decor, apparel and accessories. On our list: Squeaky Pet Toy Set and Flannel Shirt or Kids

Pixar Holiday Squeaky Pet Toy Set

Pixar Holiday Flannel Shirt for Kids

Holiday Apparel

Is your family going to be wearing matching sweaters this holiday season?! Get everyone in on the fun with cute and colorful apparel that’s both whimsical and wintry! On our list: Disneyland Sequined Spirit Jersey and Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sweater for Kids

Mickey Mouse Sequined Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sweater for Kids

Festive Decorations

If you’re going all out for Christmas you’re going to need some Disney decor to brighten up the home! On our list: Personalized Tree Skirt and Joy Doormat.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Tree Skirt – Personalized

Mickey Mouse Icon ''Joy'' Doormat

Sketchbook Ornaments

Perfect for the Christmas tree, mantle or displaying with your Disney collection, the Sketchbook Ornaments commemorate dozens of favorite characters and movies and are sure to be something you’ll treasure for a lifetime. On our list: Oswald 95th Anniversary and Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts

Oswald Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 95th Anniversary – Limited Release

Hitchhiking Ghosts Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion

Unlock the Savings:

Don’t forget to enter those codes at checkout! Use the code JOY for BOGO 50% Off; and FREESHIP for free standard shipping sitewide (November 11th only).

