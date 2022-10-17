Vintage Minnie Mouse Dazzles on New Accessory Collection by kate spade new york

The oh-so-glamorous Minnie Mouse often serves as muse for designers and kate spade new york has found her to be the perfect inspiration for a classy new series of bags and accessories.

kate spade new york has teamed up with Disney for a new collaboration inspired by fashion icon Minnie Mouse and her vintage polka dot and flower hat look.

From clutches wallets

Minnie Mouse Wallet by kate spade new york

Minnie Mouse Clutch Bag by kate spade new york

Each features Minnie sporting her colorful and classy outfit —complete with yellow heels— against a sleek black background.

Select bags include gemstone studded buckles, chain straps or contrasting leather tags

Minnie Mouse Tote by kate spade new york

Disney Parks Collection by kate spade new york is available now on shopDisney

Links to the rest of the collection can be found below.

Minnie Mouse Drawstring Backpack by kate spade new york

Main compartment with drawstring closure

Interior slip pocket and zip pocket

Adjustable shoulder straps

Cowhide leather / metal

Approx. 11 1/2'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 6 1/2'' D

Minnie Mouse Card Case by kate spade new york

Three card slots on one side

L zip coin pouch

Attached split key ring

Cowhide leather / metal

Approx. 5'' H x 3'' W

Minnie Mouse Handbag by kate spade new york

Flap with snap closure

Interior slip pocket, snap pocket, and zip pocket

Leather credit card slot

Exterior back slip pocket

Adjustable detachable crossbody strap

Cowhide leather / metal

5 1/2'' H x 7 1/2'' W x 3'' D

Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag by kate spade new york