Vintage Minnie Mouse Dazzles on New Accessory Collection by kate spade new york

The oh-so-glamorous Minnie Mouse often serves as muse for designers and kate spade new york has found her to be the perfect inspiration for a classy new series of bags and accessories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • kate spade new york has teamed up with Disney for a new collaboration inspired by fashion icon Minnie Mouse and her vintage polka dot and flower hat look.
  • From clutches and wallets to tote bags and more, this lovely assortment of accessories spans seven classy styles to fit a variety of Disney-driven lifestyles.

Minnie Mouse Wallet by kate spade new york

Minnie Mouse Clutch Bag by kate spade new york

  • Each features Minnie sporting her colorful and classy outfit —complete with yellow heels— against a sleek black background.  
  • Select bags include gemstone studded buckles, chain straps or contrasting leather tags.

Minnie Mouse Tote by kate spade new york

  • Disney Parks Collection by kate spade new york is available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $98.00-$398.00.
  • Links to the rest of the collection can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Minnie Mouse Drawstring Backpack by kate spade new york

  • Main compartment with drawstring closure
  • Interior slip pocket and zip pocket
  • Adjustable shoulder straps
  • Cowhide leather / metal
  • Approx. 11 1/2'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 6 1/2'' D

Minnie Mouse Card Case by kate spade new york

  • Three card slots on one side
  • L zip coin pouch
  • Attached split key ring
  • Cowhide leather / metal
  • Approx. 5'' H x 3'' W

Minnie Mouse Handbag by kate spade new york

  • Flap with snap closure
  • Interior slip pocket, snap pocket, and zip pocket
  • Leather credit card slot
  • Exterior back slip pocket
  • Adjustable detachable crossbody strap
  • Cowhide leather / metal
  • 5 1/2'' H x 7 1/2'' W x 3'' D

Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag by kate spade new york

  • Magnetic closure
  • Two zipper pockets
  • Slip pocket
  • Three credit card slots
  • Adjustable crossbody strap
  • Cowhide leather / metal
  • Approx. 5 3/4'' H x 8 1/3'' W x 2 1/2'' D