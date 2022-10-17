Vintage Minnie Mouse Dazzles on New Accessory Collection by kate spade new york

The oh-so-glamorous Minnie Mouse often serves as muse for designers and kate spade new york has found her to be the perfect inspiration for a classy new series of bags and accessories.
- kate spade new york has teamed up with Disney for a new collaboration inspired by fashion icon Minnie Mouse and her vintage polka dot and flower hat look.
- From clutches and wallets to tote bags and more, this lovely assortment of accessories spans seven classy styles to fit a variety of Disney-driven lifestyles.
Minnie Mouse Wallet by kate spade new york
Minnie Mouse Clutch Bag by kate spade new york
- Each features Minnie sporting her colorful and classy outfit —complete with yellow heels— against a sleek black background.
- Select bags include gemstone studded buckles, chain straps or contrasting leather tags.
Minnie Mouse Tote by kate spade new york
- Disney Parks Collection by kate spade new york is available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $98.00-$398.00.
- Links to the rest of the collection can be found below.
Minnie Mouse Drawstring Backpack by kate spade new york
- Main compartment with drawstring closure
- Interior slip pocket and zip pocket
- Adjustable shoulder straps
- Cowhide leather / metal
- Approx. 11 1/2'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 6 1/2'' D
Minnie Mouse Card Case by kate spade new york
- Three card slots on one side
- L zip coin pouch
- Attached split key ring
- Cowhide leather / metal
- Approx. 5'' H x 3'' W
Minnie Mouse Handbag by kate spade new york
- Flap with snap closure
- Interior slip pocket, snap pocket, and zip pocket
- Leather credit card slot
- Exterior back slip pocket
- Adjustable detachable crossbody strap
- Cowhide leather / metal
- 5 1/2'' H x 7 1/2'' W x 3'' D
Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag by kate spade new york
- Magnetic closure
- Two zipper pockets
- Slip pocket
- Three credit card slots
- Adjustable crossbody strap
- Cowhide leather / metal
- Approx. 5 3/4'' H x 8 1/3'' W x 2 1/2'' D