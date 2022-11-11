Photos: The Food Booths of the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure

Entertainment isn’t all there is to the Festival of Holidays! The Disney California Adventure holiday festival also features a vast array of yuletide treats throughout the park. Let’s take a look through some of this year’s offerings.

As we begin our trek through the Performance Corridor, we come across this festive, yet understated photo-op.

Magic Key holders have their own area to hang out near the entrance to Avengers Campus, but we didn’t see anyone checking passes.

Another festive photo backdrop awaits.

Guests can pick up a Tasting Passport with complete menus for all the Festival. Check out the full Festival of Holidays menu in the previously released Foodie Guide.

This year, all of the food booths are located along the Performance Corridor.

A look at the new sweet potato-stuffed corn muffin, available at the Visions of Sugarplums Marketplace.

Each is named after an iconic holiday tradition, or a twist on tradition.

The booths go all the way down to the Golden Zephyr.

Various booths feature items inspired by the newseries

Impossible food items are featured throughout the Festival.

Typically, there is an additional booth located in Hollywood Land, however this year to celebrate the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a new Flavors of Wakanda booth can instead be found here.

We were able to try the Maafe and Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade.

Over at the Sonoma Terrace, they’re offering new Colombian empanadas.

