If you are going to be at Disneyland Resort from November 11, 2022, through January 8, 2023, you won’t want to miss the Festival of Holidays 2022. This festival will highlight diverse cultural celebrations like Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings’ Day, through music, entertainment, and food. Disney Parks Blog shared a food guide of what will be available.

What's Available:

Disney California Adventure Park

Favorite Things

Chicken Tikka Masala with cardamom basmati rice, lemon raita, cilantro, and garlic naan crumble (New)

Mrs. Claus’ Hot Cocoa Macaron: Inspired by the Disney+ The Santa Clauses , features a red macaron filled with chocolate hot cocoa filling and ganache finished with a chocolate decoration

, features a red macaron filled with chocolate hot cocoa filling and ganache finished with a chocolate decoration Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte Cocktail: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Blend Coffee, coffee liqueur, demerara, cinnamon sugar, vanilla bean, and almond milk garnished with churro syrup, whipped cream, and chocolate toffee crumbles (New)

Making Spirits Bright

Mickey Mouse-shaped Gingerbread Cookie

Santa’s Milk & Cookies Hot Cocoa: Inspired by the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, whole milk with flavors of cookies & cream and white chocolate topped with flavored whipped cream (New) (Non-alcoholic)

Maple-Hazelnut Hot Buttered Rum: Rum, maple, hazelnut, demerara, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove garnished with salted caramel whipped cream, sea salt, and demerara sugar sprinkle

Red Wine Flight: Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon, Kunde Merlot, and Alexander Valley Vineyards Syrah (New)

White Wine Flight: Zaca Mesa Viognier, Fess Parker Winery Chardonnay, Dr Loosen, Riesling, and Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Sparkling (New)

Grandma’s Recipes

IMPOSSIBLE Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes with classic gravy and crispy shallots (New)

Pumpkin Layered Cheesecake: Layers of New York-style cheesecake, pumpkin gooey cake, and graham cracker topped with spiced Chantilly and a chocolate decoration (New)

Hummingbird Cocktail: Bourbon, créme de banana Liqueur, pineapple juice, banana purée, butter pecan syrup, cinnamon sugar, demerara, and vanilla bean garnished with a pineapple wedge (New)

Blood Orange-Pom Limeade: Pomegranate and lime juices with cookie butter and blood orange syrups garnished with a lime wheel (New)

Merry Mashups

Turkey Poutine: Layers of roasted turkey, sweet potato bites, cheese curds, and gravy topped with frosted cranberries (New)

Esquites Carnitas Mac & Cheese: Esquites-inspired mac & cheese with carnitas, salsa macha, spiced puffed rice, freeze-dried corn, and chopped cilantro

Spicy Apple Cider Margarita: Reposado tequila, apple cider, house-made ghost pepper-cinnamon syrup, raspberry syrup, and lime juice garnished with an apple chip (New)

Holiday Duets

Southern Mac ‘n Cheese: Cajun-style mac & cheese with andouille sausage and spiced panko crunch (New)

Pork Belly Adobo: Garlic fried rice with braised pork belly, chicharron pieces, and green onions

Ceylon Splash: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Black Tea, passion fruit juice, coconut syrup, and calamansi purée garnished with an edible purple orchid (New)(Non-alcoholic)

Huckleberry Sake Sangria: Merlot, sake, huckleberry syrup, orange juice, and cinnamon syrup topped with sparkling water and garnished with an orange wheel (New)

A Twist on Tradition

Curry Mac ‘n Cheese with cilantro oil and crispy garbanzos (New)

Lox & Everything Bagel Nachos: Bagel chips, cream cheese, diced smoked salmon, everything spice, and mixture of onions, tomatoes, and capers

Guava-Melon Lassi: Guava nectar, rock melon syrup, nonfat yogurt, and honey garnished with cinnamon whipped cream and honey-flavored cereal (New)

Brews & Bites

IMPOSSIBLE Chorizo Queso Fundido topped with chopped cilantro served with house-made tortilla chips

Two Coast Brewing Co. Saint Father Festbier: Authentic Oktoberfest Festbier; a Deep Golden Strong Lager with a robust body, a fine balance of spice, hints of floral notes, and a gentle bitterness (New)

North Coast Brewing Red Seal Ale (Nitro): Full-bodied copper-red pale ale with notes of hops and a spicy finish (New)

Stone Brewing Imperial Stout: Rich stout with notes of chocolate, coffee, black currants, anise, and roasted malts (New)

Golden Road Brewing Christmas Cart Wheat Ale: Wheat ale bursting with bright cherries and spiced cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and allspice (New)

Brewery X Happy Holihaze Blood Orange Hazy IPA: Hazy IPA with simcoe, citra, and mosaic hops flavors and aromas of blood orange and citrus (New)

Stereo Brewing Love Buzz Coffee Amber Ale: A coffee-forward, light-bodied amber ale with El Salvadorian coffee, whole vanilla beans, and a touch of sweetness with aromas of toffee and hazelnut with a smooth finish (New)

Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA: Blend of cascade and centennial hops for aromas and flavors of citrus, pine, and floral notes (New)

Alesmith Brewing Nut Brown Ale: Deep brown color with rich, malt-forward flavor with notes of biscuit, mild cocoa, and earthy hops (New)

Ficklewood Ciderworks Bramblebark: A creamy and aromatic cider with blackberries and a touch of vanilla aged in Hungarian and French oak barrel (New)

Juneshine Hard Kombucha Açaí Berry: Brewed with organic açaí and blueberries for a subtle earthiness (New)

Allagash Brewing Curieux Bourbon Barrel-Aged Golden Ale: Notes of vanilla, caramel, oak, and hints of bourbon (New)

Bottle Logic Pumpkin Spice Latte Stout: Fresh pastry stout with pumpkin, lactose, spices, and coffee (New)

Seasonal Special Beer Flight: North Coast Brewing, Red Seal Ale, Stereo Brewing, Love Buzz Coffee Amber Ale, Alesmith Brewing, Nut Brown Ale, Bottle Logic, and Pumpkin Flavored Stout (New)

Festive Favorites Beer Flight: Two Coast Brewing Co., Saint Father Brewery X Blood Orange Dictionary Hazy IPA Allagash Brewing, Curieux Barrel-Aged Golden Ale Stone Brewing, and Imperial Stout (New)

Holiday Hoppiness Beer Flight: Ficklewood Ciderworks, Bramblebark Juneshine Hard Kombucha, Açaí Berry Golden Road Brewing, Christmas Cart Wheat Ale, and Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA (New)

Winter Sliderland

Holiday Ham Slider with cranberry-bacon jam and Gruyère on a salt and pepper brioche bun (New)

Brisket Slider with smoked onions and horseradish ketchup on a pretzel roll (New)

Cherry-Mango Punch: Cherry syrup, mango, and peach nectars with lemon juice garnished with a frozen peach (New) (Non-alcoholic)

Tiramisu Yule Log Cocktail: Vodka, hazelnut liqueur, oat milk, tiramisu syrup and chocolate bitters, garnished with Valrhona chocolate powder (New)

Visions of Sugar Plums

Sweet Potato-stuffed Corn Muffin with red beans, rice, and green onions

Chocolate Bourbon-flavored Tart made with TWIX Cookie Bar Pieces: Layers of caramel and chocolate bourbon-flavored mousse made with TWIX Cookie Bar pieces (New)

Cranberry-Chai Pisco Punch: South American Brandy, cranberry, and lemon juices with cranberry and chai syrups garnished with a lemon wheel (New)

Piña-Hibiscus Mezcal Mule: Mezcal, pineapple-ginger-lemon purée, pineapple, lemon juices, hibiscus syrup, and ginger beer garnished with a pineapple wheel (New)

Available at all Festival Marketplaces

Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube

Treats for Santa Cart

Hot Buttered Rum: Rum, maple, hazelnut, Demerara sugar, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and salted caramel

Cookie Decorating Kit: Mickey Mouse snowman cookie decorating kit (New)

Cocina Cucamonga (Mobile order available)

Capirotada: Mexican bread pudding with raisins, peanuts, walnuts, and green apples topped with fresh bananas, sweetened condensed milk, and toasted coconut (New)

Holiday Ponche: Holiday-spiced guava drink served with fresh fruit and sugar cane (New) (Non-alcoholic)

Holiday Ponche Cocktail: Holiday-spiced guava drink served with fresh fruit, sugar cane, and a shot of tequila

Viva Navidad at Paradise Garden Grill

IMPOSSIBLE Albondigas Soup: IMPOSSIBLE meatballs in a vegetable soup (New) (Plant-based offering)

Loaded Yucca Fries topped with arbol chile cheese sauce, carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled red onion (New)

Pozole Dip Torta: Pozole-braised pork torta with hominy spread, cabbage, radish, cilantro, and jalapeño served with a side of pozole consommé

Chicken Tinga Arepa: Handmade arepa topped with refried beans, chicken Tinga, cabbage, avocado, and queso fresco (New)

Chicken Tinga Burrito: Chicken Tinga, rice, and beans in a flour tortilla served with corn tortilla chips (New)

Mango Tres Leches: Tres leches parfait with white cake and mango purée topped with caramel Chantilly, green whipped topping, and sprinkles (New)

Watermelon Candy Cocktail: Tequila, watermelon schnapps, and pineapple juice with a Chamoy and chile-lime seasoned rim

Pacific Wharf Café (Mobile order available)

Holiday Sandwich: Black Forest ham, whole-grain mustard spread, cranberry mayo, and arugula on a stuffing roll served with chips (New)

Chicken Tortilla Soup with grilled corn, fresh onion, and cilantro topped with crispy tortilla strips and served in a bread bowl (New)

Peppermint Bark Bread Pudding: White chocolate, chocolate chips and peppermint with whipped topping and crème anglaise (New)

Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart (Mobile order available)

Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage flavored with toffee and finished with whipped topping, caramel drizzle, and toffee (New)

Pym Tasting Lab (Mobile order available)

Snack Molecules: Mini pretzels, honey-roasted peanuts, and popped sorghum with winter flavors (New)

Smokejumpers Grill (Mobile order available)

Loaded Latkes: Traditional latkes loaded with smoked brisket and topped with dairy-free horseradish cream and scallions

Sonoma Terrace (Mobile order available)

Colombian Empanadas: Colombian-style beef empanadas, served with aji verde and cabbage salad tossed with cilantro dressing and escabeche (New)

Mistletoe Mule: A twist on a classic mule with cranberry juice and agave garnished with a sprig of rosemary and a cape cranberry

Terran Treats (Mobile order available)

Hot Chocolate Churro: Hazelnut chocolate, spicy chocolate streusel, and mini marshmallows (New)

Seasonal Outdoor Carts

Gingerbread Cake topped with a molasses glaze, a gingerbread man, and sprinkles (New)

Bean & Cheese Pupusa with a side of curtido and tomato sauce (New)

Calidad Spiked Sparkling Agua Fresca: Sweet prickly pear and tangy pomegranate flavors (New)

Downtown Disney District Friends of the Festival

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Tikka Masala Pizza: Inspired by Diwali; hand-tossed traditional Neapolitan-style pizza crust topped with a generous base of tikka masala sauce, red onion, green bell pepper, and mozzarella cheese (Available with marinated chicken or paneer) (New)

Tuk Tuk: Inspired by Diwali; Blanco tequila, ginger syrup, tamarind syrup, and lime juice shaken on the rocks and garnished with a lime wheel and chili-lime seasoning rim (Non-alcoholic version available) (New)

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8)

Dulce De Leche Tamales: Cinnamon, evaporated milk, regular milk, Cajeta de Celaya, vanilla extract, sugar, and cream cheese topped with pecans and powdered sugar (New)

Sip and Savor Pass

Available at this festival is the Sip and Savor pass, which allows you to redeem eight entitlement tabs on select food and non-alcoholic treats. You can learn more about that by clicking here