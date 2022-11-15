Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reportedly in Talks for “Freaky Friday” Sequel

A Freaky Friday sequel might just be in the works for Disney. Jamie Lee Curtis, one of the film’s stars, has said “people are talking.” regarding a potential movie, according to Variety.

Variety caught up with Curtis at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery last night and she shared the news of a potential Freaky Friday sequel: “There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking. People are talking. The right people are talking.”

Curtis also went on to say that she and her co-star Lindsay Lohan discussed the possible sequel last Sunday.

The actress did however go on to explain that Disney has to have the final say on the production of a sequel: “I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully. We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

Variety also questioned the potential for multiple Freaky Friday sequels, given Curtis' recent success with the Halloween franchise, but the actress slowed that down a bit: "Let's just try to get another one made. We're a ways away."

Lohan recently made her return to acting with a starring role in Netflix's Falling for Christmas.

Disney's Freaky Friday was released in 2003 and is based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same name.

was released in 2003 and is based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel of the same name. The film was a success, reportedly earning more than $160 million on a $26 million budget and getting Curtis a Golden Globe nomination for her role.

You can stream Freaky Friday now on Disney+