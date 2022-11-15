Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reportedly in Talks for “Freaky Friday” Sequel

A Freaky Friday sequel might just be in the works for Disney. Jamie Lee Curtis, one of the film’s stars, has said “people are talking.” regarding a potential movie, according to Variety.
- Variety caught up with Curtis at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery last night and she shared the news of a potential Freaky Friday sequel:
- “There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking. People are talking. The right people are talking.”
- Curtis also went on to say that she and her co-star Lindsay Lohan discussed the possible sequel last Sunday.
- The actress did however go on to explain that Disney has to have the final say on the production of a sequel:
- “I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully. We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”
- Variety also questioned the potential for multiple Freaky Friday sequels, given Curtis’ recent success with the Halloween franchise, but the actress slowed that down a bit:
- “Let’s just try to get another one made. We’re a ways away.”
- Lohan recently made her return to acting with a starring role in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas.
- Disney’s Freaky Friday was released in 2003 and is based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel of the same name.
- The film was a success, reportedly earning more than $160 million on a $26 million budget and getting Curtis a Golden Globe nomination for her role.
- You can stream Freaky Friday now on Disney+.
Disney+ Day 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney