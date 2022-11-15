Six Disney Soundtracks Nominated for 2023 Grammy Awards

As the year comes to a close, the Grammy Award season is just about to begin and this year six Disney soundtracks have been nominated for the prestigious music awards.

It has been revealed that six Disney songs and soundtracks have been nominated for Grammy Awards.

Among the nominees are the ever-popular “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto , “Nobody Like U” from Turning Red , and the score for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Viewers can watch as the winners are announced during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Disney Grammy Nominees

Encanto

Best Song Written for Visual Media – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Turning Red

Best Song Written for Visual Media – “Nobody Like U” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

West Side Story

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Guardians of the Galaxy (Video Game)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

More Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: