Six Disney Soundtracks Nominated for 2023 Grammy Awards

As the year comes to a close, the Grammy Award season is just about to begin and this year six Disney soundtracks have been nominated for the prestigious music awards.

What’s Happening:

  • It has been revealed that six Disney songs and soundtracks have been nominated for Grammy Awards.
  • Among the nominees are the ever-popular “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, “Nobody Like U” from Turning Red, and the score for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
  • The full list of nominees—that span 91 categories—can be viewed on the Grammys website.
  • Viewers can watch as the winners are announced during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Disney Grammy Nominees

Encanto

  • Best Song Written for Visual Media – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
  • Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Turning Red

  • Best Song Written for Visual Media – “Nobody Like U” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

West Side Story

  • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

  • Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Guardians of the Galaxy (Video Game)

  • Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

