Six Disney Soundtracks Nominated for 2023 Grammy Awards

As the year comes to a close, the Grammy Award season is just about to begin and this year six Disney soundtracks have been nominated for the prestigious music awards.
What’s Happening:
- It has been revealed that six Disney songs and soundtracks have been nominated for Grammy Awards.
- Among the nominees are the ever-popular “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, “Nobody Like U” from Turning Red, and the score for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- The full list of nominees—that span 91 categories—can be viewed on the Grammys website.
- Viewers can watch as the winners are announced during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.
Disney Grammy Nominees
Encanto
- Best Song Written for Visual Media – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Turning Red
- Best Song Written for Visual Media – “Nobody Like U” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
West Side Story
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Guardians of the Galaxy (Video Game)
- Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
