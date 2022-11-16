There’s nothing quite like a Funko Pop! of your favorite Marvel character, especially when it comes from the X-Men universe. Fans of the mutant Wolverine and the menacing Sentinels will love the latest Previews Exclusive Jumbo Pop! that’s made its way to Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Jump for joy, X-Men fans! Sentinel and Wolverine are both included in this amazing Previews Exclusive from Funko.

Kicking things up a level from the normal-sized Pop! figures that are everywhere, this jumbo Sentinel bobblehead measures 10-inches tall; oh and it's accompanied by a miniature Wolverine who’s doing his best to keep the robot at bay.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a special limited edition chase variant! Some lucky fans will have the joy of opening their package to discover a black-light version of the collectible that really makes the Sentinel “pop.” And Wolverine looks pretty great too!

X-Men Sentinel with Wolverine Jumbo 10-Inch Pop! is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

It is expected to ship in February 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link that can save you 10% off in-stock items plus Free Shipping on orders of $39+! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN

X-Men Sentinel with Wolverine Jumbo 10-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive – $45.99

More X-Men: