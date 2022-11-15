Hasbro Marvel Legends Honors 60 Years of X-Men With Villains 5-Pack Action Figure Set

Are you ready Marvel collectors? Hasbro has introduced a 5-pack, yes, you read that correctly to their Marvel Legends line of action figures inspired by the X-Men’s greatest villains.

Mutants have a lot of challenges to face but the most urgent battle for Marvel’s X-Men comes from a collection of supervillains…who also have altered genes.

As the X-Men celebrate 60 years, Hasbro is commemorating the milestone with a missive 5-pack figure series featuring quite the assortment of obscure baddies: Random Pretty Boy Vertigo Stryfe Zero



Fans got a sneak peek at Stryfe during Hasbro PulseCon 2022

Marvel Legends figures are 6-inch scale, highly detailed, and feature multiple points of articulation that are essential for imaginative play and dynamic display.

X-Men Marvel Legends Villains are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The set is priced at $124.99 and is expected to ship in June 2023.

A link to the anniversary collection can be found below.

X-Men Marvel Legends Villains 60th Anniversary 6-Inch Action Figure Set – $124.99

Comes with 15 accessories, including an alternate hands for Stryfe and Vertigo figures

Zero figure includes alternate hands and warp portal accessories

Pretty Boy figure includes alternate hands, 2 blasters, 2 blaster effects, and 2 blaster smoke effect accessories

Ages 4 and up.

