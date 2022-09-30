Marvel Legends Retro X-Men Characters, Ghost Rider, Orb and More Reveled During Hasbro PulseCon 2022

Hasbro’s Pulse Con 2022 is going on now and toy fans and collectors have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. PulseCon kicked off today with new reveals from the Marvel Legends line including retro figures, Uncanny X-Men, HasLab Ghost Rider and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is one of the best versions of collectibles from Marvel Comics, animated TV series and of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and today they’re showcasing some of the new figures coming soon to fans.

In conjunction with Hasbro PulseCon 2022, the Marvel Legends Team (Ryan, Dwight, and Dan) took to the studio to show off an amazing assortment of characters from fan favorite franchises as well as retro versions of beloved heroes and villains.

Below is a sneak peek at what was revealed today during the livestream. Additionally starting tonight at 6pm ET, guests can head to Hasbro Pulse and Entertainment Earth to pre-order select figures and lines.

Free Domestic Shipping

Entertainment Earth is pleased to offer guests Free Domestic Shipping on PulseCon items. That’s not all guests can shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items.

Toy Biz Retro Marvel Legends

The X-Men Marvel Legends Retro Series features tons of articulation, amazing mutant detail, premium Toy Biz-style retro packaging, and of course accessories like alternate heads and bonus gear, all dripping with 1990s-style goodness!

Longshot

The alien stuntman Longshot joins Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by classic Marvel Comics!

X-Men Marvel Legends Retro Longshot 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Dark Phoenix

Dark Phoenix gets an updated look such as her flowing waistband. She’s highly posable for display and play and comes with alternate hands and phoenix-themed flame effects! Ages 4 and up.

X-Men Marvel Legends Retro Dark Phoenix 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Avalanche

Avalanche is joining the Marvel Legends lines and looks just as good as when he debuted in Marvel Comics! Includes figure, 2 accessories Ages 4 and up.

X-Men Marvel Legends Retro Avalanche 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Spiral

Spiral is Mojo's deadly enforcer and she looks every bit the part! Possessing additional cybernetic limbs, powerful mystic abilities, she also holds a deep enmity for her former flame, Longshot. Comes with twinned sword and axe accessories. Ages 4 and up.

X-Men Marvel Legends Retro Spiral 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Wolverine

You know him, you love him especially in his X-Men "team uniform!” Wolverine comes with swappable clawed hands and snarling swappable head. Ages 4 and up.

X-Men Marvel Legends Retro Wolverine 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Multiple Man

The multiplying mutant joins Marvel Legends! Jamie Madrox, the Multiple Man, possesses the unique ability to duplicate himself at will. Includes 6-inch figure with 3 accessories. Ages 4 and up.

X-Men Marvel Legends Retro Multiple Man 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men Marvel Legends Retro Case

X-Men Marvel Legends Retro 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 6 – $149.99

Case includes 6 individually packaged 6-inch action figures:

1x Dark Phoenix

1x Avalanche

1x Wolverine

1x Longshot

1x Spiral

1x Multiple Man

(subject to change)

Iron Man

Beyond the X-Men run, Iron Man is joining the Retro line with, get this, his deadly Plasma Cannon! Alternate hands and heads (Tony Stark) are part of the set as well.

Ghost Rider

A true classic, Ghost Rider joins the line in his vintage style complete with flaming bike. Watch out!

Doctor Doom

The iconic baddie of the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom will be featured in full green and silver glory and as old school as can be.

Molecule Man

Another foe of the Fantastic Four, Molecule Man is one of the most powerful beings in the multiverse. The classic character gets a Marvel Legends makeover and will be a prize piece in any collection.

Classic Orb

What is this giant walking eyeball? Apparently he’s part of Ghost Rider’s lore although this version is notably NOT part of the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider HasLab project.

Daredevil Multipack

Daredevil, Bullseye, and Elektra bring their fight to your display case! Each figure in the 6-inch line features multiple points of articulation and additional accessories.

Moonstone

Super criminal and stunning villainess, Moonstone will have you trembling every time you encounter her. This figure wears the outfit seen in the comics from her fight with the Avengers.

Warrior Gamora

A member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and a daughter of Thanos Gamora has lived quite the life. Marvel Legends is exploring her story from the Disney+ animated series What If? (season one) that portrayed her as a fierce warrior. Check out her dual bladed weapon!

Storm

Ororo Munroe, aka Storm looks awesome in her blue and yellow team suit. Her hands are crackling with electricity and she means business. As for the belt and yellow straps, they’re fully attached and won’t slip around.

Banshee

Banshee has swapped his classic green and gold look for team blue and yellow, and we gotta say, it’s gets a resounding YES from all of us.

Stryfe

I’m confused about his backstory, but the important thing to know is that Stryfe is a clone and supervillain. That sounds like reason enough to avoid him… however fans will surely love this detailed recreation of the character that’s coming to fans in 2023.

Cyclops

Scott Summers is the next character in the popular VHS line and will be a joint Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney exclusive. Just like Storm his yellow straps are attached to the body.

VHS Line

Speaking of the VHS line, Spider-Man animated cartoon and the first two characters to be featured are Spidey (of course) and symbiote…Carnage! The series kicks off in 2023.

Hasbro Selfie Series

Fans who want to become Marvel Legends figures can now do so! Available exclusively in the Hasbro Pulse app, the program allows users to make a custom figure of themselves by putting their face on a favorite hero or villain from various franchises. Figures are 6-inches tall and each costs $59.99

Spider-Man Dan

Iron Man Dwight

Iron Man Ryan

Host Khleo Thomas as Black Panther

HasLab GhostRider Engine of Vengeance

Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes is getting the HasLab treatment…as long as the fans want it! This crowd funded project is live now and will accept backers through October 31st. A Tier One addition is a 7-inch Mephisto figure (yes!) and the team shared a clue for Tier Two, however they only showed a picture as the hint. Does it belong to a ring or scepter?