Tickets for “Avatar: The Way of Water” Now Available – New Trailer Coming Tonight

Tickets for Avatar: The Way of Water are now on sale, ahead of a new trailer coming tonight during Monday Night Football. Additionally, some new character posters have also been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar, finally comes to theaters on December 16th.
- Tickets are now on sale through Fandango for screenings beginning on the night of December 15th.
- Tonight (November 21st), the final trailer for the film is set to debut during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
- Additionally, a series of character posters have also been released, all of which you can see below.
- To prepare for the imminent release of the sequel, the original Avatar is once again available to stream on Disney+ after being temporarily removed for a theatrical re-release.
About Avatar: The Way of Water
- With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- This film is directed by James Cameron, produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.
- Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on December 16th.