Tickets for “Avatar: The Way of Water” Now Available – New Trailer Coming Tonight

Tickets for Avatar: The Way of Water are now on sale, ahead of a new trailer coming tonight during Monday Night Football. Additionally, some new character posters have also been revealed.

Avatar: The Way of Water , the long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar , finally comes to theaters on December 16th.

Tonight (November 21st), the final trailer for the film is set to debut during Monday Night Football on ESPN

Additionally, a series of character posters have also been released, all of which you can see below.

To prepare for the imminent release of the sequel, the original Avatar is once again available to stream on Disney+

