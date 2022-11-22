Photos/Videos: It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California has undergone its yearly transformation into Knott’s Merry Farm. Every year during the joyous season, the park becomes a dazzling winter wonderland featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of beautiful garland and a variety of picturesque settings. Let’s take a look at what the park has to offer this holiday season.

We’ll begin at the entrance of Knott’s Merry Farm and make our way into Ghost Town to check out the beautiful decorations.

Ghost Town plays host to Knott's Christmas Crafts Village, featuring dozens of local artisans selling their unique gifts, including chainsaw wood carvings and elegant glass blowing.

A look at some of this year’s event merchandise.

The area behind GhostRider, which used to be a backstage area, but is now during most seasonal events, has been turned into Gingerbread Lane. The area features more food, merchandise and even some surprises!

Guests can take their picture with this delightful Gingerbread family.

We even spotted some Toy Soldiers on stilts walking around.

Some more Christmas decor throughout Ghost Town.

Yuletide cheer is in store with Home for the Holidays, where joyous merriment takes over the Calico Mine Stage with dancing and fun set to popular holiday tunes.

The Boardwalk section of the park also gets some delightful decorations, including an updated centerpiece around the central fountain.

Knott’s Bear-y Tales is decked out in beautiful purple boysenberry garland.

The beloved ice show is reimagined for the 40th anniversary of Snoopy on Ice. Snoopy's Night Before Christmas has all of the aspects that guests have come to love from the ice show, with special technological additions to make it more magical than ever.

Watch Snoopy's Night Before Christmas Ice Show:

The new Prop Shop Pizzeria is decorated for its first holiday season.

The wonderful Memory Lane piano player plays holiday favorites while biking through Charleston Circle and Memory Lane.

New this year at the Camp Snoopy Theatre is Best Wishes, a heartwarming tale of the Peanuts gang spreading the word of the true meaning of Christmas.

Watch Best Wishes at the Camp Snoopy Theater:

In Calico Park, guests can be serenaded by the a capella group, The Sleigh Bells, with a soul

The Calico Saloon is all decked out and features a delicious menu of holiday libations.

The Wilderness Dance Hall joyously transforms into Santa's Christmas Cabin, where the entire family can create fond memories by taking photos with Santa Claus and his friends.

A down-home dose of Christmas cheer is in store for those who join Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies for a foot-stompin' show with energetic music and comedy for the whole family.

Watch the Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies Holiday Show:

Every night during Merry Farm, the park comes alive as the lights of the season brighten the night. In Ghost Town, a magical Snow and Glow experience fills the buildings and paths with thousands of lights dancing to the beat of Christmas music while “snow” gently falls.

In the intimate setting of Ghost Town's historic Bird Cage Theatre, the Knott's melodrama company brings to life Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol and a brand-new adaptation of a classic Christmas tale – The Gift of the Magi, 1885.

Watch the Ghost Town Snow and Glow Experience:

Knott’s Merry Farm runs daily through January 8th, 2023.