The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special will air on November 29 to mark the 20th anniversary of the making of Love Actually.
What's Happening:
- ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will mark the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic movie Love Actually with a primetime special.
- The one-hour special features interviews with the stars of the film, including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and more, as well as writer and director Richard Curtis, and a message from Martine McCutcheon.
- The special will look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes.
- The special will also examine how the COVID-19 pandemic refocused the ways we love and connect and the omnipresent acts of kindness inside our families and communities.
- The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special airs on Tuesday, Nov. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.