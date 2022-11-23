Marvel Summarizes “Secret Invasion” and How it Was Started by Hypnotized Cows in Latest “Long Story Short”

Marvel’s “Long Story Short” YouTube series is a great say to get a summary of some of the most iconic stories in the history of Marvel Comics. The latest installment takes a look at “Secret Invasion,” particularly how it was started by hypnotized cows.

With the Secret Invasion series coming to Disney+

series coming to This new video from Marvel takes a humorous look at the comic event and how it was started by a group of skrulls who were hypnotized to believe they were cows.

While the Disney+ series is sure to be very different from the comic version of this story, it’s still a good starting point for understanding this story.

And this edition of “Long Story Short” is a great way to get the whole story quickly.

Watch “Long Story Short” below:

More on Secret Invasion:

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the series, alongside Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill.

The series will also star Ben Mendelsohn, reprising his role as Skrull Talos, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The crossover event series will feature a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years, first teased at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home .

. Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streams in 2023 on Disney+ .