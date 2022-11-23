Marvel Summarizes “Secret Invasion” and How it Was Started by Hypnotized Cows in Latest “Long Story Short”

Marvel’s “Long Story Short” YouTube series is a great say to get a summary of some of the most iconic stories in the history of Marvel Comics. The latest installment takes a look at “Secret Invasion,” particularly how it was started by hypnotized cows.
- With the Secret Invasion series coming to Disney+ next year, a lot of Marvel fans may be interested in a summary of the Marvel Comics story.
- This new video from Marvel takes a humorous look at the comic event and how it was started by a group of skrulls who were hypnotized to believe they were cows.
- While the Disney+ series is sure to be very different from the comic version of this story, it’s still a good starting point for understanding this story.
- And this edition of “Long Story Short” is a great way to get the whole story quickly.
- Watch “Long Story Short” below:
More on Secret Invasion:
- Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the series, alongside Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill.
- The series will also star Ben Mendelsohn, reprising his role as Skrull Talos, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.
- The crossover event series will feature a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years, first teased at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streams in 2023 on Disney+ .
