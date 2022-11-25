Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of November 28th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of November 28th-December 2nd:

Monday, November 28 Zoe Saldaña ( Avatar: The Way of Water ) Monica Mangin (Holiday gift bargains: affordable tech gifts) David Harbour ( Violent Night )

Tuesday, November 29 Sigourney Weaver ( Avatar: The Way Of Water ) Monica Mangin (Luxury gifts for less) Paul Dano ( The Fabelmans )

Wednesday, November 30 Jim Parsons ( Spoiler Alert ) Monica Mangin (Family fun gifts) Sam Worthington ( Avatar: The Way of Water )

Thursday, December 1 Common ( Between Riverside and Crazy ) Monica Mangin (Holiday gift bargains for the home)

Friday, December 2 James Marsden Monica Mangin (Items for family and friends on the go)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.