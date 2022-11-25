This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 28th-December 2nd:

Monday, November 28 – Here I Am Elegance Bratton and Jeremy Pope ( The Inspection ) Tamron hosts a conversation surrounding the film and is joined by LGBTQ+ guests including an HBCU football player and a professional football cheerleader

Tuesday, November 29 – Woman Who Made The Band Letoya Luckett ( A Miracle Before Christmas ) Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane; new single “Couple Goals”) Carmit Bachar (Pussycat Dolls) Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, November 30 – Menopause: What To Know Tamron hosts a conversation with a panel of women as young as 25 on their menopause journey. Dr. Sharon Malone Beverly Johnson

Thursday, December 1 Keshia Knight Pulliam and husband, Brad James ( Noel in New Orleans ) Maria Menounos ( The Holiday Dating Guide )

Friday, December 2 – The Healing Power Of Family And Love Julia Haart and daughter Batsheva ( My Unorthodox Life ) Pastor Irene Rollins ( Reframe Your Shame: Experience Freedom From What Holds You Back ) Performance by Womack Sisters (“Lost for Words” from their debut EP, Legacy )



