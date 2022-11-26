Bob Iger Hosting Town Hall with Employees on Monday, November 28th

This upcoming Monday, Bob Iger will be hosting his first Town Hall since returning as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
- In a shock announcement on Sunday, November 20th, Bob Chapek was removed as CEO by Disney’s Board of Directors, and former CEO Bob Iger has returned to lead the company for the next two years.
- Since then, multiple reports have come out detailing the behind-the-scenes drama, as well as Iger’s potential plans.
- Iger will discuss some of those future plans in a Town Hall this Monday, November 28th, announced in an email to Disney employees.
- The event will take place at 9:00 a.m. PT on Monday, November 28th.
- After the Town Hall, Laughing Place will be hosting a live-stream on LPTV to discuss the revelations of the event.
- Below, read Bob Iger’s full note to Disney employees:
“On Monday, I will be returning to the Walt Disney Studio Lot, a place I have always loved. I’m eager to be rejoining dear colleagues and meeting new team members who’ve become part of our company this past year. To start the week off, please join me in a Town Hall at 9 a.m. PT Monday, where I will talk about the future of this incredible company and answer your questions about the work ahead as we build on Disney’s legacy of creativity, innovation, and inspiration. The information for the event is below. I hope you will join me.”