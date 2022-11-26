Bob Iger Hosting Town Hall with Employees on Monday, November 28th

This upcoming Monday, Bob Iger will be hosting his first Town Hall since returning as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

“On Monday, I will be returning to the Walt Disney Studio Lot, a place I have always loved. I’m eager to be rejoining dear colleagues and meeting new team members who’ve become part of our company this past year. To start the week off, please join me in a Town Hall at 9 a.m. PT Monday, where I will talk about the future of this incredible company and answer your questions about the work ahead as we build on Disney’s legacy of creativity, innovation, and inspiration. The information for the event is below. I hope you will join me.”