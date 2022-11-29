Exclusive D23 Gold Member Event Celebrating the Opening of Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts at The Huntington

Join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and The Huntington to celebrate the opening of the museum’s brand-new exhibition, Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, with an exclusive event for D23 Gold Members. This will take place on December 12, 2022.

What's Happening:

D23’s exclusive member celebration at The Huntington will begin with a welcome mixer where guests will be invited to enjoy snacks and beverages.

During the mixer, guests will hear a special presentation by the Director of the Walt Disney Archives, Rebecca Cline and her team.

Attendees will then make their way into the exhibit and have the opportunity to view the incredible art that inspired Disney Studios’ classics.

The international traveling exhibition Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

Gold Member: $110 + $7 processing fee click here

Event Details:

Light desserts, snacks and beverages (cash bar will be available).

Special presentation by Director of the Walt Disney Archives, Rebecca Cline.

Exclusive access to the Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts at The Huntington.

One (1) D23 commemorative keepsake.

You will be required to show a photo ID. Members will be required to show their D23 Membership Card.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. PST at The Huntington and will last until approximately 9 p.m. PST. Check in will begin at 6:15 p.m. PST.

Please keep in mind weather conditions for this outdoor special event: layers are encouraged.

Note: