David Corenswet Tapped To Star in FX Pilot “The Answers”

What’s Happening:

David Corenswet, whose breakout role came in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician, has been tapped to star in the lead male role in an upcoming pilot for FX Networks, The Answers, based on the novel of the same name by author Catherine Lacey.

The story, which has been compared to the popular series both on television and in books, The Handmaid's Tale, is set in the near future, where a heartbroken young woman, Mary, joins an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love. After moving into an idyllic, secluded location with her fellow female participants, she and the other women start questioning what's really happening in the experiment, and why they've all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man, Christopher Skye, who is now set to be played by Corenswet.

His character, Christopher Skye, a movie star, is a man of contradictions according to the log line. When we first meet him, we are so taken with his talent, charisma, and raw power, we absolutely believe he is one of the world's most eligible bachelors. However, the more we get to know Christopher, the more we see his wild neuroses and his deep despair. This is a man who, on the surface, has everything, but underneath feels empty.

The pilot, The Answers, comes from Sorry for Your Loss creator Kit Steinkellner, Dopesick creator Danny Strong, Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky and 20th Television.