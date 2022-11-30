“Avatar: The Way of Water” Cast Revisits Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

With fans getting ready to jump back into the world of Pandora when Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters, the young cast of the upcoming sequel decided to do the same by visiting Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park for the first time since 2017.

Then, it was a way to become immersed in the world of the film franchise before becoming a part of it themselves.

Now, their visit was to celebrate the upcoming release of the film. Check it out in the video below:

What they’re saying:

Bailey Bass: “There are Easter eggs in Flight of Passage. There are a bunch of Elus in the water that I didn’t realize when I was on it the first time. I’m so happy that people got a taste of Avatar: The Way of Water even before it came to theaters. Flight of Passage feels a lot like our training when we were on set. The fact that audiences can experience becoming linked with a Na’vi like we experienced when we were doing training for months is extremely immersive. That’s why we came years ago to Pandora: to see the world and to be more connected with the Na’vi.”

Jack Champion: "The floating mountains are my personal favorite, and the waterfalls and the little ponds. There's something special about this park, and even after the movies have long existed, this will still be here and give people the magic of Pandora."

Trinity Bliss: "Being here on Pandora really helps make the world tangible in my mind. I got to really feel that connection and harmony of Pandora, the magicalness of this world, and bring it into my performance for the film."

About Avatar: The Way of Water:

Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora.

When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.