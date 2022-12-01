Cover Art for “Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars” Novel Revealed

StarWars.com has revealed the cover for the upcoming novel Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, which continues the story of Cal Kestis.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars by Sam Maggs is set between the fan-favorite video game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the highly anticipated sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
- After reclaiming his connection to the Force, the former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis went on a journey in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that ultimately led to meeting his new found family among the Stinger Mantis crew, and this new novel continues that story.
- The cover has art by Anthrox Studio, where we find Cal scarred but undeterred, lightsaber at the ready, alongside Cere, Greez, and Merrin. But trouble looms, with the Fifth Brother Inquisitor peering out over our heroes.
- Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars arrives in bookstores on March 7th, 2023.
- Here’s what the official jacket copy says:
“Cal Kestis has built a new life for himself with the crew of the Stinger Mantis. Together, Cal’s crew has brought down bounty hunters, defeated Inquisitors, and even evaded Darth Vader himself. More importantly, Merrin, Cere, Greez, and faithful droid BD-1 are the closest thing Cal has had to a family since the fall of the Jedi Order. Even as the galaxy’s future grows more uncertain by the day, with each blow struck against the Empire, the Mantis crew grows more daring.
On what should be a routine mission, they meet a stormtrooper determined to chart her own course with the help of Cal and the crew. In exchange for help starting a new life, the Imperial deserter brings word of a powerful, potentially invaluable tool for their fight against the Empire. And even better, she can help them get to it. The only catch — pursuing it will bring them into the path of one of the Empire’s most dangerous servants, the Inquisitor known as the Fifth Brother.
Can the Imperial deserter truly be trusted? And while Cal and his friends have survived run-ins with the Inquisitors before, how many times can they evade the Empire before their luck runs out?”
